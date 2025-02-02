Punjab Surge in GST and Excise Collections: A Fiscal Triumph
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced significant growth in the state’s GST and Excise collections. With a 11.87% increase in GST and a 15.33% boost in excise revenue, Punjab has outpaced national growth rates, reflecting robust fiscal management.
Punjab has witnessed remarkable fiscal success, as Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema reported an 11.87% growth in the state's GST collections through January.
The excise collections also saw a significant increase of 15.33%, he stated. This positions Punjab among the top three general category states surpassing national GST growth rates.
Cheema praised the initiatives by the excise and taxation department for enhancing revenue through strategic measures against tax evasion, resulting in a collection of Rs 19,414.57 crore in GST and Rs 8,588.31 crore in excise so far this fiscal year.
