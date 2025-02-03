Urgent Call for Wage Release: Tamil Nadu Workers in Crisis

On Monday, Congress Member of Parliament, Manickam Tagore, flagged an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to amplify the pressing issue of unpaid wages. He strongly alleged that the government had failed to release Rs 1,056 crore owed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in Tamil Nadu.

Tagore's notice, addressed to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General, underscored the financial distress of 91 lakh workers awaiting payments during the crucial harvest season of Pongal. He urged an immediate discussion on the matter, emphasizing the hardships faced by 76 lakh households reliant on these wages for their livelihood.

Highlighting the adverse impact on marginalized groups, Tagore pointed out that 86% of employment is provided to women, 29% to SC/ST communities, and 1 lakh to differently-abled workers under MGNREGS in Tamil Nadu. He urged the government to expedite the release of funds, terming its failure a grave oversight in ensuring timely wage disbursement.

(With inputs from agencies.)