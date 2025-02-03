Left Menu

Sambit Patra Alleges Kejriwal's Involvement in Water Scam as Elections Near

BJP MP Sambit Patra has accused Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal of a major water scam, alleging that mafia-controlled networks are distributing water in Delhi. Patra claims residents face poor supply conditions, with promises unfulfilled. He further accuses Kejriwal of profiting from these illegal operations.

03-02-2025
BJP MP, Sambit Patra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Sambit Patra has launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party's chief, Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of orchestrating a significant water scam in Delhi. Patra alleges that mafia-operated networks are responsible for water distribution, contrasting sharply with the promises Kejriwal made when taking office.

During a conversation with ANI, Patra highlighted the dire water conditions in areas like Bijwasan, mocking Kejriwal's vision of transforming Delhi into a 'Venice'. He further alleged that apparent electricity wires are, in fact, hose pipes distributing water, and claimed involvement of mafia groups in the supply operations.

Patra further alleged that private meters have been secretly installed in homes, directing the billing revenue to Kejriwal through contractors, thus bypassing the official Jal Board system. As Delhi prepares for its Assembly elections, Patra's claims have intensified the political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

