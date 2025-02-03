Tribhuvan Sahkari University: A New Era for Cooperative Education

On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled a bill in the Lok Sabha to reconstitute the Institute of Rural Management Anand as a university, to be named 'Tribhuvan' Sahkari University. This pivotal bill aims at granting the institution national importance status, with an emphasis on advancing technical and management education within the cooperative sector.

The bill's introduction is driven by the goal to elevate cooperative research and development, striving for global distinction and reinforcing the cooperative movement nationwide. This initiative aligns with the government's 'Sahkar Se Samriddhi' vision, aiming for prosperity through cooperation. Concurrently, the Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha tabled two additional bills, recently passed by both Houses of Parliament and sanctioned by the President, during the Third Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha.

Amid these proceedings, a united opposition disrupted activity in both houses of Parliament, insisting on an immediate debate over the recent Maha Kumbh Stampede, where 30 people tragically lost their lives. Congress leader Manickam Tagore demanded governmental accountability and initiated continuous protests due to the absence of the permitted discussion. RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha echoed the need for accountability, emphasizing the nation's concern over the incident. The opposition temporarily exited the Upper House, urging the UP Government to disclose the list of victims.

The hour-long walkout was spurred by demands for answers, as Congress MP Pramod Tiwari criticized the rejection of their notices for discussion. Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav accused the state government of mishandling the situation, citing reports of extensive fatalities and unreturned bodies, further intensifying calls for administrative accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)