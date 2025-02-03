Left Menu

Global Markets Tumble Amid Escalating Trade War Fears

Global financial markets slumped on Monday as fear of a widening trade war grew. President Trump's new tariffs targeting Canada, Mexico, and China have prompted retaliatory measures and threaten to impact over 40% of U.S imports. European shares, automakers, and technology stocks experienced significant declines.

In a dramatic start to the week, European shares joined a global selloff driven by escalating trade tensions. Under pressure, financial markets responded to President Trump's latest tariff announcements with increased volatility.

As the U.S. issued 25% duties on Canadian and Mexican goods and a 10% levy on Chinese imports, affecting $1.3 trillion in trade, the repercussions were immediate. Canada, Mexico, and China announced countermeasures, exacerbating fears of a potential trade war.

Automakers and technology stocks took a substantial hit, with notable declines among Porsche, BMW, and ASML Holding. The uncertainty surrounding U.S.-Europe trade relations added to market stress, as key market indices, including the pan-European STOXX 600, slid downward.

