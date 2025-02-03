Left Menu

Inspiring Cadets: J&K CM Salutes NCC's Role in Nation-Building at Republic Parade

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah praised the National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets in the Republic Day parade for their dedication and discipline, despite academic pressures. He acknowledged their significant contribution to showcasing the state. The NCC fosters unity and leadership among youth through various activities.

Inspiring Cadets: J&K CM Salutes NCC's Role in Nation-Building at Republic Parade
Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a commendable gesture, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday applauded the National Cadet Corps (NCC) participants for their exceptional performance during the Republic Day 2025 parade. Abdullah interacted with the cadets, expressing his admiration for their dedication amidst the stringent marking systems in today's colleges.

Highlighting the pride they bring to the state, Abdullah noted, "The pressure on you is far more than what was on us. Despite a 100 per cent cut-off in many colleges, you manage to join NCC. NCC cadets epitomize a cross-section of the state, setting an example for all young aspirants."

The discussion underscored NCC's motto, "Unity and Discipline," emphasizing its role in fostering patriotism and nation-building. Abdullah praised the parade, with 20 lakh cadets, including 40 per cent females, showcasing discipline and leadership. Key highlights included Commander Ekta Kumari leading the Girls Marching contingent and Prashad Prakash Walkul leading the Boys.

(With inputs from agencies.)

