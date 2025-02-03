Left Menu

Maken Slams Kejriwal Over Withheld CAG Report Amidst Delhi Elections

Ajay Maken, a Congress leader, criticized AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal for withholding the CAG report, pointing out corruption allegations. Maken claims the delay obstructs discussions of a scam involving Rs 382 crore in Delhi hospitals. The Delhi Assembly elections are approaching with Congress relying on grassroots funding for their campaign.

Congress leader Ajay Maken (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Ajay Maken launched a scathing attack on AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of withholding the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report ahead of the Delhi assembly elections. Maken alleges that the report reveals damaging information about Kejriwal, who once promised to end corruption in Delhi, but is now allegedly suppressing crucial findings.

Maken emphasized that releasing the report in December could have prompted a special assembly session for public accountability. He also accused the AAP government of a Rs 382 crore scam in Delhi's hospitals, highlighting severe issues such as faulty medical equipment, staffing shortages, and inadequate healthcare services in the capital.

The Congress veteran criticized AAP for misleading the public by not disclosing the report and accused both AAP and BJP of excessive campaign spending. He revealed that Congress relies on donations from its workers to fund their election efforts, contrasting this with AAP's alleged use of government funds for advertisements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

