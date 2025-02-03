Left Menu

Nigeria's Oil Regulation Showdown: Local Refineries vs. Export Quotas

Nigeria's upstream oil regulator is clamping down on oil producers not meeting their local supply quotas. Under the Petroleum Industry Act, producers must allocate specific crude volumes for domestic refineries before exporting. Disputes arise over pricing, with Dangote Refinery urging law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 21:09 IST
Nigeria's Oil Regulation Showdown: Local Refineries vs. Export Quotas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Nigerian upstream oil regulator announced intentions to deny export permits to oil producers failing to meet their supply quotas for local refineries. These refineries include the Dangote Refinery, which holds the title of Africa's largest.

According to Nigeria's oil industry law, the Petroleum Industry Act, producers are obliged to fulfill specific domestic crude supply requirements before exporting. Despite this, refineries argue that non-compliance results from producers seeking more competitive prices abroad.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, led by Gbenga Komolafe, is taking action. Komolafe reminded oil companies of their obligations, reinforcing that exporting designated crude for domestic use violates the law and will lead to permit denials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025