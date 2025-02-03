Nigeria's Oil Regulation Showdown: Local Refineries vs. Export Quotas

The Nigerian upstream oil regulator announced intentions to deny export permits to oil producers failing to meet their supply quotas for local refineries. These refineries include the Dangote Refinery, which holds the title of Africa's largest.

According to Nigeria's oil industry law, the Petroleum Industry Act, producers are obliged to fulfill specific domestic crude supply requirements before exporting. Despite this, refineries argue that non-compliance results from producers seeking more competitive prices abroad.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, led by Gbenga Komolafe, is taking action. Komolafe reminded oil companies of their obligations, reinforcing that exporting designated crude for domestic use violates the law and will lead to permit denials.

