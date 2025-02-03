Delhi High Court Revisits Defamation Clash Between CM Atishi and BJP Leader Kapoor
The Delhi High Court reconsidered a plea from BJP's Praveen Shankar Kapoor, challenging a trial court's decision to quash summons for CM Atishi in a defamation case. Kapoor accuses Atishi of making baseless claims against the BJP. The petition seeks to revive the original defamation proceedings.
The Delhi High Court is currently evaluating a petition filed by BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor. Kapoor's petition challenges a prior ruling by a trial court, which dismissed the summons served to Chief Minister Atishi in a defamation lawsuit initiated by him. Kapoor seeks to overturn the order and reinstate the original defamation case.
In court, senior advocate Ajay Burman, representing Kapoor, argued that the revision court had overreached its jurisdiction by requesting a status report on the complaint filed by Delhi BJP head Virender Sachdeva. He contended that the revision court acted beyond its mandate by reviewing the complaint and subsequently quashing the summons.
The allegations centralized around Atishi and Arvind Kejriwal allegedly making false claims during a press conference, accusing the BJP of attempting to bribe MLAs. Despite these claims, Kapoor's counsel maintained that no substantive evidence or sources were provided, raising questions about the credibility of such allegations.
