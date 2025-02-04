Left Menu

A New Dawn in Nuclear: Private Sector Entry Marks Historic Reform

The introduction of private sector participation in the nuclear energy sector represents a significant reform, poised to meet India's rising energy demands. Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora highlighted this potential during a parliamentary debate. Discussions also addressed the country's need for critical minerals, governance issues, and regional development projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 00:16 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 00:16 IST
A New Dawn in Nuclear: Private Sector Entry Marks Historic Reform
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The landmark decision to welcome private sector involvement in India's nuclear energy domain stands as a pivotal reform, potentially transforming the nation's energy landscape, according to Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora. Speaking during a recent Rajya Sabha debate, Deora asserted that this move could significantly meet India's escalating energy requirements.

Highlighting a strategic vision, Deora emphasized the mission of achieving 100 GW of nuclear energy output by 2047. He pointed to international examples, noting that China aims for nuclear to constitute 18% of its energy mix, while France already derives two-thirds of its power from nuclear sources. Deora also noted the United States' renewed focus on small modular reactors.

Meanwhile, DMK MPs voiced concerns about the central government's political strategies, particularly regarding appointments of governors in opposition-ruled states, and highlighted instances of political interference. Simultaneously, regional projects and agricultural issues were brought to the fore by representatives from YSRCP and BJD, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependen...

 India
2
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
3
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
4
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025