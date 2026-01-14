Left Menu

Greenland's Untapped Wealth: A Treasure Trove of Critical Minerals

Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, holds a strategic position and rich mineral resources, with 25 of 34 critical raw materials found here. However, its mining sector faces environmental restrictions and opposition from indigenous communities, complicating extraction and development efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 12:33 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 12:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland are set to meet with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio this Wednesday. This meeting follows U.S. President Donald Trump's recent threats to acquire Greenland, a move driven by the island's strategic location and abundance of mineral resources.

A 2023 survey highlighted that 25 out of 34 minerals classified as 'critical raw materials' by the European Commission are present in Greenland. Despite its vast reserves, the extraction of these resources is challenged by various factors, including environmental regulations and resistance from indigenous populations.

Greenland's mineral wealth includes rare earths, graphite, copper, nickel, zinc, gold, diamonds, iron ore, titanium-vanadium, tungsten, and uranium. Companies eyeing these resources face legal disputes and bureaucratic hurdles, adding complexity to the mining sector's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

