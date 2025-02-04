Engie's Renewable Ambitions: U.S. Market Continues to Shine

French power giant Engie is confidently eyeing the U.S. renewable energy landscape, highlighting the nation's ongoing significance in its strategic plans. The company's Executive Vice President, Edouard Neviaski, revealed this outlook on Monday, despite current political challenges to renewable initiatives.

Engie secured 4.3 gigawatts of power purchase agreements worldwide in 2024, compared to 2.7 GW the previous year, with 1.5 GW originating from the U.S. Executive Neviaski also acknowledged persistent interest from American customers, even as questions linger regarding certain renewable developments.

While Engie expands its North American wind and solar capacities, Neviaski projected a shift towards solar projects with integrated battery storage by 2025, driven by falling material costs and swift build-up of renewable facilities. This forward-looking strategy underscores Engie's commitment to sustaining its share in the U.S. market amidst shifting global energy policies.

