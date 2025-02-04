Syria: Special Envoy applauds ‘shared conviction’ among Syrians on political transition

Geir Pedersen stressed that protection for all Syrian minorities and a fully inclusive process is essential to shaping its future.

The top envoy has spent several weeks in Syria, engaging with the caretaker authorities and a broad spectrum of society, following the overthrow of the Assad regime in early December.

“[He] was deeply struck by the shared conviction among all the Syrians he met that the success of Syria’s political transition is essential, and it cannot afford to fail,” said a statement issued by his office.

“At the cornerstone of this, as he consistently heard from all Syrians he met, is the need for all Syrians to be genuinely protected, and for all Syrians to be fully included in shaping the future,” it added.

Diverse range of meetings

During his visit, Mr. Pedersen held multiple meetings with caretaker Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani, following earlier talks with caretaker leader Ahmed al-Sharaa on 20 January. Mr. al-Sharaa, a former leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), was named the country’s transitional president last week.

The Special Envoy welcomed assurances given by the caretaker leadership – both publicly and in direct discussions – that the all Syrians will have a stake in the future State and that it will be built on inclusive and credible foundations.

“In this regard, he sensed a genuine convergence between the expectations of Syrians, commitments of the caretaker authorities, and key principles of Security Council resolution 2254,” the statement said.

Adopted in December 2015, resolution 2254 outlines a roadmap for a Syrian-led political transition, including constitutional reforms, and free and fair elections under UN supervision.

He met leaders from civil society, different religious faiths, and NGOs, expressing gratitude to all those who shared their different perspectives.

Continuing engagement

Mr. Pedersen said he appreciated the commitment he received of close cooperation and consultation with the United Nations on all steps of a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned transition.

According to the statement, he is looking forward to working positively with caretaker authorities and following developments on the ground. He will continue to update the Secretary-General and the Security Council.