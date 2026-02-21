Left Menu

India's Leadership at a Crossroads: Navigating AI and Climate

AIMA President TV Narendran emphasized the need for Indian industry leaders to adeptly use technology and tackle climate change to maintain prosperity. Speaking at AIMA's event, he stressed AI's importance and India's strategic global position. Effective management will determine sustained growth amid a vibrant startup ecosystem.

TV Narendran, President of the All India Management Association (AIMA), underlined the critical role of technology adoption among industry leaders to uphold India's prosperity in the current dynamic climate of AI and climate change. Addressing the 70th Foundation Day of AIMA in the national capital, he highlighted the exceptional performance of Indian businesses both at home and globally.

Narendran, who is also the Global CEO and MD of Tata Steel, pointed out the significance of artificial intelligence, asserting its transition from a niche topic to a central aspect of governmental, business, and societal operations. On the matter of climate change, he remarked on its tangible impact on financial, regulatory, and operational fronts.

He further emphasized India's pivotal moment in leveraging its advanced digital infrastructure and vibrant startup ecosystem. He stressed the need for leaders to balance technological understanding with a strategic focus and adaptability to global scales, ensuring sustained progress amidst a resilient economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

