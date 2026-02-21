Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Faces Court Amidst Political Protests

Rahul Gandhi appeared in a Bhiwandi court to furnish a new surety in a 2014 defamation case amid protests by BJP workers. The proceedings involved a fresh bail bond with Harshwardhan Sapkal as the new guarantor. Gandhi's appearance triggered a political melee, highlighting tensions with RSS and BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-02-2026 14:17 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 14:17 IST
Rahul Gandhi Faces Court Amidst Political Protests
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal proceeding, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi presented himself at the Bhiwandi magistrate's court to submit a fresh surety in a 2014 defamation lawsuit. Harshwardhan Sapkal, the party's Maharashtra chief, has been named as the new guarantor following the passing of former guarantor, Shivraj Patil Chakurkar.

As Gandhi made his way to the Thane district court, he faced a black-flag protest by BJP supporters who accused him of maligning India's image through Youth Congress actions. The legal session, focused on a fresh bail bond, concluded swiftly, with Gandhi exempted from future court appearances.

Tensions between political parties escalated, with Congress defending Gandhi's stance while BJP supporters criticized his opposition to the Prime Minister's initiatives. The protest spotlighted ongoing political friction, as Congress leaders slammed the BJP for diverting attention from pressing national issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India-Brazil Collaboration: Strengthening Global South Influence

India-Brazil Collaboration: Strengthening Global South Influence

 India
2
Maha Vikas Aghadi's Rajya Sabha Dilemma: Who Will Take the Seat?

Maha Vikas Aghadi's Rajya Sabha Dilemma: Who Will Take the Seat?

 India
3
Resettlement Plans Unveiled for Victims of Hong Kong's Deadliest Blaze

Resettlement Plans Unveiled for Victims of Hong Kong's Deadliest Blaze

 Global
4
Global Support for AI Impact Summit Declaration Spurs Major Investments

Global Support for AI Impact Summit Declaration Spurs Major Investments

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026