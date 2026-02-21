Rahul Gandhi Faces Court Amidst Political Protests
Rahul Gandhi appeared in a Bhiwandi court to furnish a new surety in a 2014 defamation case amid protests by BJP workers. The proceedings involved a fresh bail bond with Harshwardhan Sapkal as the new guarantor. Gandhi's appearance triggered a political melee, highlighting tensions with RSS and BJP.
In a significant legal proceeding, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi presented himself at the Bhiwandi magistrate's court to submit a fresh surety in a 2014 defamation lawsuit. Harshwardhan Sapkal, the party's Maharashtra chief, has been named as the new guarantor following the passing of former guarantor, Shivraj Patil Chakurkar.
As Gandhi made his way to the Thane district court, he faced a black-flag protest by BJP supporters who accused him of maligning India's image through Youth Congress actions. The legal session, focused on a fresh bail bond, concluded swiftly, with Gandhi exempted from future court appearances.
Tensions between political parties escalated, with Congress defending Gandhi's stance while BJP supporters criticized his opposition to the Prime Minister's initiatives. The protest spotlighted ongoing political friction, as Congress leaders slammed the BJP for diverting attention from pressing national issues.
