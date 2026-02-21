Rahul Gandhi Faces Court Amidst Political Protests

In a significant legal proceeding, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi presented himself at the Bhiwandi magistrate's court to submit a fresh surety in a 2014 defamation lawsuit. Harshwardhan Sapkal, the party's Maharashtra chief, has been named as the new guarantor following the passing of former guarantor, Shivraj Patil Chakurkar.

As Gandhi made his way to the Thane district court, he faced a black-flag protest by BJP supporters who accused him of maligning India's image through Youth Congress actions. The legal session, focused on a fresh bail bond, concluded swiftly, with Gandhi exempted from future court appearances.

Tensions between political parties escalated, with Congress defending Gandhi's stance while BJP supporters criticized his opposition to the Prime Minister's initiatives. The protest spotlighted ongoing political friction, as Congress leaders slammed the BJP for diverting attention from pressing national issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)