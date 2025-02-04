Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Railway Transformation: An 11-Fold Budget Surge

The government has allocated Rs 9,417 crores in the Union Budget for Andhra Pradesh's railway projects, marking an 11-fold increase. Key developments include infrastructure upgrades, new track construction, and the introduction of Vande Bharat trains, reflecting a major boost in railway infrastructure in the state.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Guntur, Ramakrishna (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government has announced a significant allocation of Rs 9,417 crores in the Union Budget for Andhra Pradesh's railway projects, representing an 11-fold increase from previous years. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Guntur, Ramakrishna, highlighted this as a major boost for the state's railway infrastructure.

In discussions with ANI, the Guntur DRM emphasized the record-breaking budget's focus on infrastructure enhancement, with ongoing projects already amounting to Rs 84,559 crores. Among these, 73 railway stations are undergoing redevelopment.

Key projects, such as the Nadikudi-Srikalahasti and Guntur-Bibinagar lines, are progressing, with new track installments surpassing 1,560 kilometers over the past decade. The introduction of Vande Bharat and Navbharat trains further signifies the expansion and modernization effort.

