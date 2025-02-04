Heightened Security, Record Seizures Ahead of Delhi Elections

With the Delhi Assembly elections imminent, law enforcement agencies have ramped up security measures, executing intensive checks and conducting route marches in sensitive regions of the capital. On Monday evening, a flag march took place in Govindpuri, part of a series of pre-election security operations.

Similarly, in Hauz Rani, security personnel executed another flag march as the city prepares for the vote. "With less than 48 hours until polling begins, the South district has intensified its security protocols, conducting thorough checks and marching through vulnerable areas," stated DCP Chauhan in an ANI report.

Earlier this month, the Southern Range of the Delhi Police noted unprecedented figures in case registrations and arrests since the Model Code of Conduct's enforcement for the 2025 election. Per Joint Commissioner SK Jain, these past weeks have seen remarkable preventive measures and seizures, setting new standards against the 2020 Assembly and 2024 Parliamentary elections benchmarks.

Since January 7, 2025, authorities have focused on quelling illegal activities per the Election Commission's directives. Their initiatives have led to the confiscation of 59,062 quarters of liquor, alongside numerous arrests, topping figures from the previous election cycle. Furthermore, police reported the capture of significant quantities of illegal narcotics and a notable uptick in arms seizures.

Setting new records, the police also confiscated over Rs 1.22 crore in cash. In enforcing public order, the police undertook more than 2,447 preventive actions, resulting in 1,271 arrests and the surrender of 3,380 licensed arms. Additionally, 138 cases were booked under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, officials confirmed.

The deployment of 39 companies of CAPF across critical zones strengthens efforts to uphold public order, complemented by synchronized flag marches and quick response operations. Meanwhile, intensified inter-state border checks continue to prevent the smuggling of contraband, with numerous seizures reported.

The Southern Range also focuses on promoting voter engagement through SVEEP initiatives, involving interactive activities like Nukkad Nataks and community meetings to build public trust and encourage electoral participation.

