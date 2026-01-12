Left Menu

Meta's Strategic Move: Dina Powell McCormick Steps Up as President

Meta appoints Dina Powell McCormick as President and Vice Chairman. McCormick, who formerly served on Meta's board, is expected to guide the company's strategic direction and investments. Her appointment was praised by former President Trump, highlighting her extensive experience in both finance and government roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 12-01-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 23:10 IST
Meta has announced the appointment of Dina Powell McCormick as its new President and Vice Chairman. Powell McCormick, a seasoned finance executive and former adviser in the Trump administration, is tasked with steering the tech giant's strategic initiatives, including overseeing substantial investments.

President Donald Trump has lauded the appointment, praising Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's decision. Previously, Powell McCormick was instrumental in pushing Meta's artificial intelligence strategy during her tenure on the board. Zuckerberg emphasized her unique qualifications, citing her global finance experience and influential connections.

Powell McCormick brings a wealth of experience from her roles in the Trump and Bush administrations and has an extensive background in the financial sector, most notably with Goldman Sachs. Her appointment comes as Meta strengthens ties with influential figures, reflecting broader strategic business relations with Trump and tech leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

