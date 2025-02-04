Left Menu

Bhopal Bans Begging: New District-Wide Order Issued

In a decisive move, Bhopal district has imposed a complete ban on begging in public spaces, citing security and traffic concerns. Violators will face legal actions, and a shelter home has been designated for rehabilitation. This initiative is part of efforts to address associated criminal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 10:29 IST
Bhopal Bans Begging: New District-Wide Order Issued
Representative Photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bhopal's district collector has enacted a comprehensive ban on begging across the district, citing increasing concerns about traffic management and public safety. The order, effective immediately, was issued under section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sahita (BNSS) 2023, empowering authorities to act swiftly in urgent cases of public nuisance or perceived threats.

The directive, announced on Monday, mandates strict legal actions under section 223 of BNSS, 2023 against violators. Notably, reports have highlighted the involvement of individuals and families in begging at various points such as traffic signals, religious sites, and tourist spots, with some participants having ties to criminal activities.

Furthermore, the move seeks to curb potential accidents and disrupt the network of illegal activities allegedly masked by begging. Public donations or purchases from beggars are prohibited, with violators facing legal consequences. In conjunction with this initiative, a shelter home at the Community Health Center Kolar will assist in rehabilitating those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025