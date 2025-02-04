Bhopal Bans Begging: New District-Wide Order Issued

Bhopal's district collector has enacted a comprehensive ban on begging across the district, citing increasing concerns about traffic management and public safety. The order, effective immediately, was issued under section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sahita (BNSS) 2023, empowering authorities to act swiftly in urgent cases of public nuisance or perceived threats.

The directive, announced on Monday, mandates strict legal actions under section 223 of BNSS, 2023 against violators. Notably, reports have highlighted the involvement of individuals and families in begging at various points such as traffic signals, religious sites, and tourist spots, with some participants having ties to criminal activities.

Furthermore, the move seeks to curb potential accidents and disrupt the network of illegal activities allegedly masked by begging. Public donations or purchases from beggars are prohibited, with violators facing legal consequences. In conjunction with this initiative, a shelter home at the Community Health Center Kolar will assist in rehabilitating those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)