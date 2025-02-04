Left Menu

Trade Showdown: U.S.-China Tariff Feud Reignited

The ongoing trade saga between the U.S. and China has intensified with new tariffs imposed by both countries. President Trump has targeted Chinese imports with additional duties, prompting China to retaliate. Talks on drug issues continue, but tensions remain high as economic ramifications unfold globally.

04-02-2025
The trade confrontation between the U.S. and China escalated on Tuesday as both nations announced new tariffs in a fresh bout of economic sparring. The U.S., under President Trump's directive, imposed a 10% tariff on all Chinese imports, while China responded with levies on key U.S. exports.

Amidst this tit-for-tat exchange, China moved to control exports of certain minerals, citing national security reasons. Although deals with Mexico and Canada to pause tariffs were met with optimism, China received no similar respite from the administration.

As trade tensions rise, both the economy and global supply chains face potential disruptions, with analysts predicting further volatility ahead unless diplomatic solutions are reached. The world watches closely as this high-stakes trade conflict unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

