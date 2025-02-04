Left Menu

Trade Tensions Rise as China Hits Back with Tariffs

In a continuation of trade tensions, China imposes tariffs on U.S. imports following America's tariff hike on Chinese goods. This move renews the trade war and impacts global markets. Trump offers temporary reprieves to Mexico and Canada but keeps a firm stance on China amid ongoing disputes over drug trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 12:34 IST
Trade Tensions Rise as China Hits Back with Tariffs
Representative Image Image Credit:

In a swift response to the U.S.'s recently imposed tariffs on Chinese goods, China announced tariffs on U.S. imports, signaling a renewed phase in the ongoing trade war between these economic powerhouses. The tariffs were enacted shortly after the U.S. duties came into force, affecting numerous sectors.

The Chinese Finance Ministry detailed levies of 15% on U.S. coal and LNG, along with a 10% levy on crude oil, farm equipment, and certain autos. In a move stirring further global tension, China also launched an anti-monopoly probe into Google's operations and included more U.S. companies on its 'unreliable entities list'.

Even though President Trump offered temporary tariff reprieves to Mexico and Canada, there was no such concession for China. The heightened tariffs coincide with strategic export controls on rare earths by China, essential for clean energy, posing significant implications for the global supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025