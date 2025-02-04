Trade Tensions Rise as China Hits Back with Tariffs
In a continuation of trade tensions, China imposes tariffs on U.S. imports following America's tariff hike on Chinese goods. This move renews the trade war and impacts global markets. Trump offers temporary reprieves to Mexico and Canada but keeps a firm stance on China amid ongoing disputes over drug trafficking.
In a swift response to the U.S.'s recently imposed tariffs on Chinese goods, China announced tariffs on U.S. imports, signaling a renewed phase in the ongoing trade war between these economic powerhouses. The tariffs were enacted shortly after the U.S. duties came into force, affecting numerous sectors.
The Chinese Finance Ministry detailed levies of 15% on U.S. coal and LNG, along with a 10% levy on crude oil, farm equipment, and certain autos. In a move stirring further global tension, China also launched an anti-monopoly probe into Google's operations and included more U.S. companies on its 'unreliable entities list'.
Even though President Trump offered temporary tariff reprieves to Mexico and Canada, there was no such concession for China. The heightened tariffs coincide with strategic export controls on rare earths by China, essential for clean energy, posing significant implications for the global supply chain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
