Gujarat Advances Towards Uniform Civil Code Implementation
The Gujarat government forms a 5-member committee led by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai to draft the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The committee has 45 days to report back. The move aligns with national initiatives under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership to ensure equal rights for all citizens.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, the Gujarat government announced the formation of a five-member committee under the leadership of retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai. This committee is tasked with drafting the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and creating related legislation. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel disclosed that the committee is expected to submit its findings within 45 days, after which the state government will make an informed decision on the matter.
Chief Minister Patel emphasized the importance of the Indian Constitution and the ongoing efforts towards citizen equality. "Under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we're celebrating 75 years of our Constitution with the aim of implementing the Common Civil Code nationwide," Patel stated. His remarks highlighted the government's commitment to providing equal rights by citing achieved initiatives such as the abrogation of Article 370 and the ban on Triple Talaq.
Gujarat's Home Minister, Harsh Sanghavi, outlined the detailed evaluation tasks of the committee. Along with Justice (retd) Ranjana Desai, the committee includes notable individuals: retired IAS officer CL Meena, advocate RC Kodekar, former Vice Chancellor Dakshesh Thakar, and social worker Gita Shroff. The committee will extensively research and compile a comprehensive report for the state government. Previously, Uttarakhand pioneered the UCC implementation, and Prime Minister Modi reiterated the importance of a Secular Civil Code during his recent addresses, reflecting a concerted effort towards nationwide enactment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka High Court Judge Highlights Brahmin Contributions to Indian Constitution
National Cadet Corps (NCC) has reached more than 170 border talukas and 100 coastal talukas: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to visit US in February: President Trump.
Governor Pillai Addresses Criticism of Indian Constitution Abroad
Reddy Accuses BJP of Hidden Agenda to Change Indian Constitution