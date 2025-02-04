Left Menu

Gujarat Advances Towards Uniform Civil Code Implementation

The Gujarat government forms a 5-member committee led by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai to draft the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The committee has 45 days to report back. The move aligns with national initiatives under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership to ensure equal rights for all citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 13:22 IST
Gujarat Advances Towards Uniform Civil Code Implementation
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Gujarat government announced the formation of a five-member committee under the leadership of retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai. This committee is tasked with drafting the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and creating related legislation. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel disclosed that the committee is expected to submit its findings within 45 days, after which the state government will make an informed decision on the matter.

Chief Minister Patel emphasized the importance of the Indian Constitution and the ongoing efforts towards citizen equality. "Under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we're celebrating 75 years of our Constitution with the aim of implementing the Common Civil Code nationwide," Patel stated. His remarks highlighted the government's commitment to providing equal rights by citing achieved initiatives such as the abrogation of Article 370 and the ban on Triple Talaq.

Gujarat's Home Minister, Harsh Sanghavi, outlined the detailed evaluation tasks of the committee. Along with Justice (retd) Ranjana Desai, the committee includes notable individuals: retired IAS officer CL Meena, advocate RC Kodekar, former Vice Chancellor Dakshesh Thakar, and social worker Gita Shroff. The committee will extensively research and compile a comprehensive report for the state government. Previously, Uttarakhand pioneered the UCC implementation, and Prime Minister Modi reiterated the importance of a Secular Civil Code during his recent addresses, reflecting a concerted effort towards nationwide enactment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025