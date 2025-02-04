Gujarat Advances Towards Uniform Civil Code Implementation

On Tuesday, the Gujarat government announced the formation of a five-member committee under the leadership of retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai. This committee is tasked with drafting the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and creating related legislation. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel disclosed that the committee is expected to submit its findings within 45 days, after which the state government will make an informed decision on the matter.

Chief Minister Patel emphasized the importance of the Indian Constitution and the ongoing efforts towards citizen equality. "Under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we're celebrating 75 years of our Constitution with the aim of implementing the Common Civil Code nationwide," Patel stated. His remarks highlighted the government's commitment to providing equal rights by citing achieved initiatives such as the abrogation of Article 370 and the ban on Triple Talaq.

Gujarat's Home Minister, Harsh Sanghavi, outlined the detailed evaluation tasks of the committee. Along with Justice (retd) Ranjana Desai, the committee includes notable individuals: retired IAS officer CL Meena, advocate RC Kodekar, former Vice Chancellor Dakshesh Thakar, and social worker Gita Shroff. The committee will extensively research and compile a comprehensive report for the state government. Previously, Uttarakhand pioneered the UCC implementation, and Prime Minister Modi reiterated the importance of a Secular Civil Code during his recent addresses, reflecting a concerted effort towards nationwide enactment.

(With inputs from agencies.)