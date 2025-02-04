Fire Erupts at Iran's Petrochemical Plant

A fire broke out at the waste warehouse of Marun Petrochemical Refinery in Iran's southwest, the official IRNA news agency reported on Tuesday.

Importantly, there were no casualties as a result of the incident.

Located in Bandar-e-Mahshahr, the Marun Petrochemical Refinery boasts an annual production capacity of 1.1 million metric tons of polyethylene, highlighting its significance in the region's industrial landscape.

