Fire Erupts at Iran's Petrochemical Plant

A fire broke out at the waste warehouse of Marun Petrochemical Refinery in southwest Iran. No casualties were reported. The refinery, located in Bandar-e-Mahshahr, has a significant annual production capacity of 1.1 million metric tons of polyethylene, according to official reports.
A fire broke out at the waste warehouse of Marun Petrochemical Refinery in Iran's southwest, the official IRNA news agency reported on Tuesday.
Importantly, there were no casualties as a result of the incident.
Located in Bandar-e-Mahshahr, the Marun Petrochemical Refinery boasts an annual production capacity of 1.1 million metric tons of polyethylene, highlighting its significance in the region's industrial landscape.
