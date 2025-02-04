Left Menu

Fire Erupts at Iran's Petrochemical Plant

A fire broke out at the waste warehouse of Marun Petrochemical Refinery in southwest Iran. No casualties were reported. The refinery, located in Bandar-e-Mahshahr, has a significant annual production capacity of 1.1 million metric tons of polyethylene, according to official reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 04-02-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 14:36 IST
Fire Erupts at Iran's Petrochemical Plant
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

A fire broke out at the waste warehouse of Marun Petrochemical Refinery in Iran's southwest, the official IRNA news agency reported on Tuesday.

Importantly, there were no casualties as a result of the incident.

Located in Bandar-e-Mahshahr, the Marun Petrochemical Refinery boasts an annual production capacity of 1.1 million metric tons of polyethylene, highlighting its significance in the region's industrial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025