Tripura Strengthens Cooperative Movement with State-Level Conference

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha highlighted the transformative impact of cooperatives on the state's economy and the enhancement of citizens' livelihoods. He pledged continued governmental support to foster the growth and expansion of cooperatives across Tripura, while speaking at a prominent state-level conference in Agartala on cooperative promotion and development.

The event, a collaborative effort between the National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI) and Tripura's Department of Co-operation, underscored the significance of cooperatives. Held at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan, the conference was inaugurated by CM Saha and featured key personalities from the cooperative movement.

Prominent figures from the sector participated in the event, which began with traditional rituals and featured speeches from leaders like Dr. Sudhir Mahajan, IAS (Retd.), and NCUI President Dileep Sanghani. Discussions centered on empowering local communities through cooperatives, aligning with government objectives for inclusive growth. The climax of the event was the recognition of debate winners who contributed valuable insights.

