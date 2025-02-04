NSE Profits Skyrocket: A Financial Milestone in FY25

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has reported an impressive 94% year-on-year surge in its consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 3,834 crore for the quarter ending December 2024. This is a significant increase from the Rs 1,975 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous year.

In the October-December quarter of FY25, NSE witnessed a 21% growth in total income, amounting to Rs 4,807 crore compared to Rs 3,974 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. This performance underscores the exchange's robust financial health and operational efficiency.

Moreover, for the nine months ending December 31, 2024, NSE's total income soared by 30% year-on-year to Rs 14,780 crore, with net profits jumping 64% to Rs 9,538 crore. During this period, NSE significantly contributed Rs 45,499 crore to the exchequer, predominantly through STT/CTT, stamp duty, and other regulatory fees.

