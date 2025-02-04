Left Menu

Gujarat Takes Steps Towards Implementing Uniform Civil Code

Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, has formed a five-member committee to assess the need for a Uniform Civil Code in the state. The committee, chaired by retired Supreme Court judge Smt. Ranjana Desai, will submit its findings in 45 days.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has gained momentum in Gujarat. The state government, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, announced the formation of a five-member committee tasked with evaluating the necessity of UCC within the state.

The newly established committee, which was revealed in a statement from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office on Tuesday, will be chaired by retired Supreme Court judge Smt. Ranjana Desai. Other members include retired senior IAS officer C.L. Meena, advocate R.C. Kodekar, former Vice Chancellor Dakshesh Thakar, and social activist Geetaben Shroff.

Patel emphasized that the decision is in line with PM Modi's vision and highlighted the state's commitment to implementing UCC, referencing achievements like the abolition of Article 370 and the Nari Shakti Vandana Act. The committee is expected to deliver its report within 45 days, guiding the state's subsequent actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

