Gujarat Takes Steps Towards Implementing Uniform Civil Code

In a significant move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has gained momentum in Gujarat. The state government, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, announced the formation of a five-member committee tasked with evaluating the necessity of UCC within the state.

The newly established committee, which was revealed in a statement from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office on Tuesday, will be chaired by retired Supreme Court judge Smt. Ranjana Desai. Other members include retired senior IAS officer C.L. Meena, advocate R.C. Kodekar, former Vice Chancellor Dakshesh Thakar, and social activist Geetaben Shroff.

Patel emphasized that the decision is in line with PM Modi's vision and highlighted the state's commitment to implementing UCC, referencing achievements like the abolition of Article 370 and the Nari Shakti Vandana Act. The committee is expected to deliver its report within 45 days, guiding the state's subsequent actions.

