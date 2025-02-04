IEX Achieves Record Trade in Renewable Energy Certificates

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) reported a substantial performance in January 2025, with electricity trades reaching 10,910 million units, marking a 16% annual increase.

January also saw IEX achieve record-breaking trades in renewable energy certificates, hitting 38.03 lakh units for the month, according to an exchange filing.

The day-ahead market transactions rose to 6,015 MU, up 9% year-on-year, while the Real-Time Electricity Market grew 28% with volumes of 3,036 MU.

(With inputs from agencies.)