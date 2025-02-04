Left Menu

IEX Achieves Record Trade in Renewable Energy Certificates

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) saw significant growth in January 2025, trading 10,910 million units of electricity and 38.03 lakh renewable energy certificates, both showcasing impressive year-on-year increases. The day-ahead market and real-time electricity market also recorded noteworthy growth, demonstrating robust activity in the energy sector.

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) reported a substantial performance in January 2025, with electricity trades reaching 10,910 million units, marking a 16% annual increase.

January also saw IEX achieve record-breaking trades in renewable energy certificates, hitting 38.03 lakh units for the month, according to an exchange filing.

The day-ahead market transactions rose to 6,015 MU, up 9% year-on-year, while the Real-Time Electricity Market grew 28% with volumes of 3,036 MU.

