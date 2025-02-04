Unlocking Global Markets: New Schemes Set to Boost MSME Exporters
The Indian government is developing new schemes to assist MSME exporters by offering easier access to credit, supporting alternative financing instruments like factoring services, and addressing non-tariff measures. These initiatives are part of an Export Promotion Mission aimed at enhancing the country's international trade.
The Indian government is charting out new schemes to facilitate MSME exporters, aiming to ease credit access, bolster alternative financing instruments such as factoring services, and tackle non-tariff measures (NTMs) imposed by other nations, according to an official statement on Tuesday.
Director General of Foreign Trade, Santosh Kumar Sarangi, detailed that the commerce, MSME, and finance ministries are collaboratively working on schemes under the Export Promotion Mission, an initiative outlined in the 2025-26 Union Budget. The roll-out is projected within 4-5 months, with a significant budget allocation of Rs 2,250 crore.
Aimed at supporting over one lakh exporters, these moves include a risk-sharing fund to boost confidence in high-risk markets, thereby reducing reliance on traditional banks and encouraging global adoption of export factoring services in India.
