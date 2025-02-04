Left Menu

Unlocking Global Markets: New Schemes Set to Boost MSME Exporters

The Indian government is developing new schemes to assist MSME exporters by offering easier access to credit, supporting alternative financing instruments like factoring services, and addressing non-tariff measures. These initiatives are part of an Export Promotion Mission aimed at enhancing the country's international trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 19:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is charting out new schemes to facilitate MSME exporters, aiming to ease credit access, bolster alternative financing instruments such as factoring services, and tackle non-tariff measures (NTMs) imposed by other nations, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

Director General of Foreign Trade, Santosh Kumar Sarangi, detailed that the commerce, MSME, and finance ministries are collaboratively working on schemes under the Export Promotion Mission, an initiative outlined in the 2025-26 Union Budget. The roll-out is projected within 4-5 months, with a significant budget allocation of Rs 2,250 crore.

Aimed at supporting over one lakh exporters, these moves include a risk-sharing fund to boost confidence in high-risk markets, thereby reducing reliance on traditional banks and encouraging global adoption of export factoring services in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025