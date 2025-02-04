Left Menu

Government-Backed Initiative Fuels Coal Gasification Projects

The government has selected three private companies, including Jindal Steel and Power Limited, to receive financial incentives for coal and lignite gasification projects. Launched on January 24, 2024, the scheme aims to bridge viability gaps with an Rs 8,500 crore budget, supporting both public and private sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 19:37 IST
Government-Backed Initiative Fuels Coal Gasification Projects
  • Country:
  • India

The government has announced its selection of three private companies to receive financial backing for coal and lignite gasification projects. The initiative, part of a Financial Incentive Scheme launched on January 24, 2024, aims to promote these projects through a substantial financial outlay.

Under this scheme, Rs 8,500 crore has been allocated to support both public and private sectors in this endeavor. On January 10, 2025, technical bids for category-II were opened, with an earmarked budget of Rs 3,850 crore.

Jindal Steel and Power Limited, New Era Cleantech Solution, and Greta Energy Limited are the companies chosen for category-II financial incentives, set to boost coal/lignite gasification initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025