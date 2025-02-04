Government-Backed Initiative Fuels Coal Gasification Projects

The government has announced its selection of three private companies to receive financial backing for coal and lignite gasification projects. The initiative, part of a Financial Incentive Scheme launched on January 24, 2024, aims to promote these projects through a substantial financial outlay.

Under this scheme, Rs 8,500 crore has been allocated to support both public and private sectors in this endeavor. On January 10, 2025, technical bids for category-II were opened, with an earmarked budget of Rs 3,850 crore.

Jindal Steel and Power Limited, New Era Cleantech Solution, and Greta Energy Limited are the companies chosen for category-II financial incentives, set to boost coal/lignite gasification initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)