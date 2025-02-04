Government-Backed Initiative Fuels Coal Gasification Projects
The government has selected three private companies, including Jindal Steel and Power Limited, to receive financial incentives for coal and lignite gasification projects. Launched on January 24, 2024, the scheme aims to bridge viability gaps with an Rs 8,500 crore budget, supporting both public and private sectors.
The government has announced its selection of three private companies to receive financial backing for coal and lignite gasification projects. The initiative, part of a Financial Incentive Scheme launched on January 24, 2024, aims to promote these projects through a substantial financial outlay.
Under this scheme, Rs 8,500 crore has been allocated to support both public and private sectors in this endeavor. On January 10, 2025, technical bids for category-II were opened, with an earmarked budget of Rs 3,850 crore.
Jindal Steel and Power Limited, New Era Cleantech Solution, and Greta Energy Limited are the companies chosen for category-II financial incentives, set to boost coal/lignite gasification initiatives.
