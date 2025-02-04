Left Menu

Transforming Healthcare: The Impact of PM-JAY in India

Launched by Prime Minister Modi in 2018, the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY revolutionizes healthcare in India, offering health insurance to over 500 million citizens. The scheme ensures access to quality healthcare for vulnerable populations, as beneficiaries share positive experiences of free treatments transforming their lives.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 23, 2018, the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) marks a significant leap towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in India. Targeting over 500 million people, this flagship scheme promises to reshape the healthcare landscape by ensuring quality health services for the country's most vulnerable citizens.

The impact of PM-JAY resonates through the testimony of recipients like Jyoti Amit Kumar Shah from Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Shah highlighted the benefits of the scheme, recounting a costly and unsuccessful surgery initially attempted in a private hospital. "Later, I benefited from the PM-JAY scheme and am now receiving free treatment here," he shared.

Further emphasizing the program's reach, Vivek Singh, another beneficiary, narrated his experience: "...Previously, I conducted tests in private hospitals but didn't get results. So, I came here, availed PM-JAY benefits, and I am better now. I spent lakhs in private hospitals."

According to government data, PM-JAY is acclaimed as the world's largest health insurance initiative, financed entirely by the Indian government to provide broad healthcare access. Beneficiaries like Kiritbhai Poojabhai Gajjar, who has been treated at a hospital for six years using an Ayushman card, underscore its impact. "I have been receiving free treatment here... I can't get better treatment than this in India," voiced Gajjar.

An essential part of the Ayushman Bharat initiative introduced by the National Health Policy 2017, PM-JAY stands as a transformative solution for the healthcare challenges faced by India's vulnerable populations. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

