Apollo Global's $9 Billion January Surge

Apollo Global Management Inc reported an impressive $9 billion inflow at its subsidiary Athene in January. However, the company does not expect this level of inflow to persist throughout the year. The CEO also anticipates increased consolidation among regional banks under the Trump administration.

Apollo Global Management Inc reported a significant financial milestone with $9 billion in inflows into its subsidiary Athene in January, as shared by CEO Marc Rowan during a conference call.

While these inflows are impressive, Rowan indicated that they might not consistently reach such levels throughout the rest of the year. However, company executives express confidence that their business is on track to meet its 2029 goals.

In addition, Rowan forecasts more consolidation among regional banks, a trend expected to continue under the regulatory environment influenced by the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

