Political Clash: Congress vs. PM Modi on National Vision

The Congress party has launched a critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent parliamentary address, accusing him of dwelling on past issues instead of discussing future growth. Manickam Tagore, the Congress whip in Lok Sabha, expressed disappointment that PM Modi failed to echo the forward-looking sentiments of party leader Rahul Gandhi, who had outlined a vision for India's future as a production center.

Tagore underscored the need for authenticating claims regarding economic savings from government initiatives, questioning the data presented. KC Venugopal, Congress General Secretary, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that the PM did not address critical questions raised by opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav in their February 3 speeches. Venugopal described the Prime Minister's speech as lacking novelty and repetitive of past narratives.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rajeev Shukla defended Sonia Gandhi against accusations made by the Prime Minister, alleging that Modi has been unjustly maligning the Gandhi family. Countering Modi's claims, Shukla stated that Priyanka Gandhi had already clarified that Sonia respects the President, dismissing the allegations as unfounded. Despite these criticisms, Modi highlighted government efforts to benefit youth and foster development through initiatives like the Swachh Bharat Mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)