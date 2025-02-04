Left Menu

European Markets Brace for Earnings Amid Trade Uncertainty

European shares rose as investors focused on quarterly earnings from firms like UBS, BNP Paribas, and Ferrari, amidst apprehensions over U.S. tariffs. The STOXX 600 index ended up 0.3%, with the automobile sector leading gains after Ferrari’s strong performance. Financial services fell due to UBS's projection of lower shareholder returns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 22:42 IST
European Markets Brace for Earnings Amid Trade Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, European shares closed slightly higher as market participants turned their attention to quarterly earnings from major corporations including UBS, BNP Paribas, and Ferrari, overshadowed by the looming threat of potential U.S. tariffs.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended a volatile trading session up 0.3%, led by gains in the automobile sector. Ferrari's shares surged 8% after announcing that revenues and core earnings were projected to increase by at least 5% this year.

Conversely, the financial services sector saw a 1% decline, primarily due to a 7% drop in UBS Group shares. CEO Sergio Ermotti indicated that Switzerland's heightened capital requirements could negatively impact shareholder returns. Elsewhere, the STOXX index experienced its sharpest daily decline of the year following President Trump's announcement of impending tariffs on key trading partners. Concerns also arose around Infineon, despite its strong performance, due to potential trade disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025