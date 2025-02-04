European Markets Brace for Earnings Amid Trade Uncertainty

On Tuesday, European shares closed slightly higher as market participants turned their attention to quarterly earnings from major corporations including UBS, BNP Paribas, and Ferrari, overshadowed by the looming threat of potential U.S. tariffs.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended a volatile trading session up 0.3%, led by gains in the automobile sector. Ferrari's shares surged 8% after announcing that revenues and core earnings were projected to increase by at least 5% this year.

Conversely, the financial services sector saw a 1% decline, primarily due to a 7% drop in UBS Group shares. CEO Sergio Ermotti indicated that Switzerland's heightened capital requirements could negatively impact shareholder returns. Elsewhere, the STOXX index experienced its sharpest daily decline of the year following President Trump's announcement of impending tariffs on key trading partners. Concerns also arose around Infineon, despite its strong performance, due to potential trade disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)