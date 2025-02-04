Left Menu

Telangana Completes Comprehensive Survey for Equitable Growth

Telangana's extensive Social, Economic, Educational, Employment, Political, and Caste Survey 2024 spanned 50 days, covering 96.9% of households. With data from over 3.5 million individuals, the survey aims to inform policies focusing on the welfare of Scheduled Castes and other disadvantaged groups, highlighting the state's commitment to equity and informed governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 22:47 IST
Telangana Completes Comprehensive Survey for Equitable Growth
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy (Photo/ X @@revanth_anumula). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Legislative Assembly concluded its session on Tuesday. During the assembly, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced the findings of the state's comprehensive Social, Economic, Educational, Employment, Political, and Caste Survey 2024. The Chief Minister emphasized plans to utilize this data for enhancing opportunities for Scheduled Castes and other vulnerable sections.

Under the directives issued on October 19, 2024, a committee led by Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy was established to oversee the survey's execution. The Planning Department was named the survey's nodal agency. A comparative study with states like Karnataka and Bihar helped incorporate effective methodologies into Telangana's survey.

The survey featured 57 questions across 75 fields, meticulously crafted by consulting civil society, social scientists, and intellectuals. It involved 94,261 Enumeration Blocks with enumerators collecting data from over 1.12 million households, ensuring a 96.9% coverage rate. The government lauded the survey as a success, affirming its commitment to data-driven governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

 Global
2
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
3
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
4
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025