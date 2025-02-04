Telangana Completes Comprehensive Survey for Equitable Growth

The Telangana Legislative Assembly concluded its session on Tuesday. During the assembly, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced the findings of the state's comprehensive Social, Economic, Educational, Employment, Political, and Caste Survey 2024. The Chief Minister emphasized plans to utilize this data for enhancing opportunities for Scheduled Castes and other vulnerable sections.

Under the directives issued on October 19, 2024, a committee led by Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy was established to oversee the survey's execution. The Planning Department was named the survey's nodal agency. A comparative study with states like Karnataka and Bihar helped incorporate effective methodologies into Telangana's survey.

The survey featured 57 questions across 75 fields, meticulously crafted by consulting civil society, social scientists, and intellectuals. It involved 94,261 Enumeration Blocks with enumerators collecting data from over 1.12 million households, ensuring a 96.9% coverage rate. The government lauded the survey as a success, affirming its commitment to data-driven governance.

