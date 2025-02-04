16th Finance Commission Engages with Odisha's Development Ambitions
The 16th Finance Commission, led by Dr. Arvind Panagariya, is visiting Odisha to discuss financial allocations with state officials. Odisha has requested Rs 12,56,148 crore for the next five years. The Commission will advise the Union on tax distribution to states. The team also explored cultural sites.
The 16th Finance Commission, spearheaded by Dr. Arvind Panagariya, commenced its four-day visit to Odisha on Tuesday, initiating talks with state authorities and evaluating submitted memoranda.
As per Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the state aims for Rs 12,56,148 crore over the next five fiscal years. This request was sanctioned by the state cabinet earlier. The Commission will advise the central government on states' tax shares starting April 1, 2026.
Upon arrival, the Commission team visited Odisha State Tribal Museum and Kalinga Stadium, praising the state's cultural preservation efforts. Upcoming visits include Dhauli Gram Panchayat, Konark, and Puri.
