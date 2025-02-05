Tensions Mount Amidst U.S.-China Trade Tariff Talks

Amid increasing trade tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed a 10% tariff on Chinese imports, while China has responded with equivalent tariffs on U.S. goods.

A conversation between Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, is seen as crucial to easing these tensions, though a call has yet to be scheduled.

The International Monetary Fund has highlighted the significance of resolving trade disagreements constructively to prevent global market volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)