Delhi Assembly Elections: A Democratic Celebration with Inclusivity and Security at the Forefront
The Delhi Assembly Elections opened with Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi among early voters. Emphasizing democratic responsibility, officials encouraged citizens to vote. Security and inclusive measures were highlighted with the deployment of personnel and creation of specialized polling stations. The Aam Admi Party seeks a third term amid tight competition.
The Delhi Assembly Elections commenced with fervor as polling opened at 7:00 am, continuing until 6:00 pm, with Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and his wife casting their vote early.
In an impassioned appeal, General Dwivedi urged citizens to fulfill their democratic duties, while Deputy National Security Adviser Pankaj Kumar Singh emphasized voting without bias.
Robust security and inclusive voter facilities, such as the election app and color-coded stations, enhance participation. The ruling Aam Admi Party strives for a third term against strong opposition.
