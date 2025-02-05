Delhi Assembly Elections: A Democratic Celebration with Inclusivity and Security at the Forefront

The Delhi Assembly Elections commenced with fervor as polling opened at 7:00 am, continuing until 6:00 pm, with Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and his wife casting their vote early.

In an impassioned appeal, General Dwivedi urged citizens to fulfill their democratic duties, while Deputy National Security Adviser Pankaj Kumar Singh emphasized voting without bias.

Robust security and inclusive voter facilities, such as the election app and color-coded stations, enhance participation. The ruling Aam Admi Party strives for a third term against strong opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)