Priyanka Gandhi Urges Delhi Voters: Exercise Your Constitutional Power

Congress Member of Parliament Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen casting her vote at the Lodhi Estate polling station during the Delhi Assembly elections on Wednesday. In a bid to motivate the Delhi electorate to vote, Gandhi expressed that residents were dissatisfied with the prevailing governance in the city.

"It is my appeal to come out of your houses and cast your votes. Our Constitution has given us the most important right so we should make the best use of it," Gandhi conveyed to reporters following her voting. She highlighted the grievances of Delhi residents regarding inadequate infrastructure and urged voters to step out and make a difference.

In a reflective social media post, Gandhi encouraged voters to carefully consider their choices, asserting that the power of their vote could significantly impact Delhi's future. "Today is the day to use the power given to you by the Constitution and decide your future for the next five years," she remarked.

