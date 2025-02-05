Left Menu

NSE Clearing Faces Shortfall Amid BSE Payment Dispute

NSE Clearing Ltd, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange, reports a liquidity shortfall due to BSE's pending dues. As per a recent audit, the lack of Rs 312.37 crore from BSE has contributed to a Rs 176.65 crore deficit in liquid assets as per Sebi requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 13:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

NSE Clearing Ltd, serving as the clearing house for the National Stock Exchange, has revealed difficulties in fulfilling liquidity prerequisites mandated by Sebi, attributing the issue primarily to unpaid dues from rival BSE.

During the December 2024 quarterly reporting, NSE Clearing disclosed a deficiency of Rs 176.65 crore in necessary liquid assets. The shortfall is chiefly due to the absence of Rs 312.37 crore owed by BSE, according to a letter sent to Sebi on January 9.

In a recent audit, the company's financial review highlighted the unpaid dues, emphasizing issues in 'interoperability arrangements.' NSE Clearing continues discussions with BSE to resolve this matter while Sebi's framework for interoperability remains in place to curb trading costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025