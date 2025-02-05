NSE Clearing Faces Shortfall Amid BSE Payment Dispute

NSE Clearing Ltd, serving as the clearing house for the National Stock Exchange, has revealed difficulties in fulfilling liquidity prerequisites mandated by Sebi, attributing the issue primarily to unpaid dues from rival BSE.

During the December 2024 quarterly reporting, NSE Clearing disclosed a deficiency of Rs 176.65 crore in necessary liquid assets. The shortfall is chiefly due to the absence of Rs 312.37 crore owed by BSE, according to a letter sent to Sebi on January 9.

In a recent audit, the company's financial review highlighted the unpaid dues, emphasizing issues in 'interoperability arrangements.' NSE Clearing continues discussions with BSE to resolve this matter while Sebi's framework for interoperability remains in place to curb trading costs.

