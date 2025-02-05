Amit Shah's Strategic Security Revamp in Jammu and Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a high-level security meeting on Wednesday, focusing on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The agenda primarily revolved around counter-terrorism strategies and maintaining peace in the Union Territory, covering current operations and future plans to address terrorism.

Spanning over two hours, the meeting highlighted the necessity for coordinated efforts among security agencies in the ongoing battle against terrorism in the area. Recent developments in the Valley, including new challenges posed by terror groups and insurgent activities, were key topics of discussion. Notably, this was Shah's second consecutive security meeting, following Tuesday's session with Army officials. Attendees included Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, and other regional officers.

The meeting also included Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and the Director of Intelligence Bureau. It is part of a series of security reviews led by Shah, who has consistently emphasized enhancing intelligence networks, curbing cross-border infiltration, and boosting developmental initiatives in the region. Emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, Shah has called for improved coordination between central and state security agencies.

In recent years, the government has intensified its counter-terror initiatives, dismantling terror cells and expanding development outreach in Jammu and Kashmir. This security review is pivotal in light of recent incidents, ongoing anti-terror efforts, and the government's commitment to achieving long-term peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)