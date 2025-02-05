Left Menu

Voting Disruption in Delhi Amid Allegations of Fake Voting

Voting was temporarily suspended at a booth in Seelampur after allegations of fake voting. Confusion arose due to similar voter names, prompting verification and resumption of voting. Allegations led to political tensions, but order was restored without formal complaints. Voter turnout varied significantly across districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 14:49 IST
Block Level Officer, Seelampur, Sabina Sadiq (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic episode emblematic of the high-stakes atmosphere of Delhi's assembly elections, voting was momentarily put on hold at Aryan Public School in Seelampur due to allegations of fraudulent voting. A woman alleged her vote was pre-cast, sparking immediate investigation by election officials.

Delhi Police disclosed that the confusion stemmed from two voters, Mohini and Munni Devi, who share an address. Mohini, 26, found her vote already cast, mistakenly attributed to Munni, a former tenant aged 60. Subsequent verification allowed both women to vote, resolving the mix-up temporarily.

Tensions flared further when a local BJP candidate accused the AAP counterpart of orchestrating fake votes. This escalated into a verbal showdown among party supporters until enhanced police presence restored calm. Despite the upheaval, police confirmed the overall peaceful conduct of elections, underlined by a significant voter turnout across various districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

