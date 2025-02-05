Finance Ministry Restricts AI Tool Usage Over Confidentiality Concerns
The finance ministry has instructed its officers to avoid using AI tools like ChatGPT and DeepSeek on office devices due to confidentiality risks. The directive highlights ongoing global concerns over data privacy, as reflected by similar measures in Australia and Italy. DeepSeek's latest affordable AI model has gained market traction.
The finance ministry has issued a directive to its officers, prohibiting the use of AI tools like ChatGPT and DeepSeek on office computers, citing confidentiality risks to government data and documents.
This communication, sent to all departments, forbids the use of such AI tools and apps in official computing environments.
The directive aligns with global actions by countries like Australia and Italy, which have taken steps to safeguard their systems from privacy threats posed by technologies such as Chinese DeepSeek.
