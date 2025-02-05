Left Menu

Finance Ministry Restricts AI Tool Usage Over Confidentiality Concerns

The finance ministry has instructed its officers to avoid using AI tools like ChatGPT and DeepSeek on office devices due to confidentiality risks. The directive highlights ongoing global concerns over data privacy, as reflected by similar measures in Australia and Italy. DeepSeek's latest affordable AI model has gained market traction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 15:46 IST
Finance Ministry Restricts AI Tool Usage Over Confidentiality Concerns
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@OpenAI)
  • Country:
  • India

The finance ministry has issued a directive to its officers, prohibiting the use of AI tools like ChatGPT and DeepSeek on office computers, citing confidentiality risks to government data and documents.

This communication, sent to all departments, forbids the use of such AI tools and apps in official computing environments.

The directive aligns with global actions by countries like Australia and Italy, which have taken steps to safeguard their systems from privacy threats posed by technologies such as Chinese DeepSeek.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025