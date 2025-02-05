Finance Ministry Restricts AI Tool Usage Over Confidentiality Concerns

The finance ministry has issued a directive to its officers, prohibiting the use of AI tools like ChatGPT and DeepSeek on office computers, citing confidentiality risks to government data and documents.

This communication, sent to all departments, forbids the use of such AI tools and apps in official computing environments.

The directive aligns with global actions by countries like Australia and Italy, which have taken steps to safeguard their systems from privacy threats posed by technologies such as Chinese DeepSeek.

(With inputs from agencies.)