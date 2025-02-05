WAVES 2025 Reel Making Challenge Receives Record-Breaking Global Participation

The Reel Making Challenge at the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 has garnered an overwhelming response, with 3,379 registrations from across India and 20 countries, reinforcing India’s global influence in media and entertainment.

The competition, launched under WAVES 2025, is a key initiative that showcases India's emergence as a global content creation hub. Aligned with the Government of India’s “Create in India” vision, the challenge is empowering both domestic and international talent, fostering innovation in digital storytelling.

Notably, the challenge has attracted international participation from Afghanistan, Albania, the United States, Andorra, Antigua and Barbuda, Bangladesh, UAE, Australia, and Germany, among others. This diverse engagement underscores the expanding global appeal of India's creative industry and the influence of WAVES as a leading platform for content creators worldwide.

From Tawang to Port Blair: India’s Storytelling Renaissance

Domestically, the challenge has inspired participation from remote and emerging creative hubs, including Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh), Dimapur (Nagaland), Kargil (Ladakh), Leh, Shopian (Kashmir), Port Blair (Andaman & Nicobar Islands), Teliamora (Tripura), Kasaragod (Kerala), and Gangtok (Sikkim). This nationwide participation reflects India’s deep-rooted storytelling traditions and the rapid expansion of its digital creator economy.

Themes that Define India's Future

Participants, aged 20 and above, are crafting reels based on themes such as “Viksit Bharat”, focusing on India’s technological and infrastructure advancements, and “India @ 2047”, envisioning the nation’s future growth and innovation. These 30-60 second reels offer storytellers a unique opportunity to present India's transformation journey in a compelling and concise format.

Prestigious Opportunities for Winners

Winners of the Reel Making Challenge will receive exclusive opportunities, including:

An invitation to a Meta-hosted event and a reels masterclass in 2025.

All-expenses-paid access to WAVES 2025, where they will be honored at the grand summit.

Ministry-backed support for finalists to participate in international content creator competitions.

Winner reels will be showcased in the prestigious WAVES Hall of Fame, on the official WAVES website, and social media platforms.

‘Make in India, Make for the World’ – Showcasing India's Creative Excellence

WAVES 2025 draws inspiration from Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision to establish India as a global leader in media, entertainment, and content creation. The summit will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders to explore emerging trends, foster collaborations, and implement PM Modi’s vision of “Make in India, Make for the World.”

With participation spanning the entire length and breadth of India and 20 countries, the Reel Making Challenge is a testament to India’s diverse and dynamic storytelling landscape, further solidifying the nation’s position as a powerhouse in the global media and entertainment industry.