Delhi Elections Witness Midday Voter Turnout Surge

The Delhi assembly elections saw a 46.55% voter turnout by 3 pm on Wednesday, as reported by the Election Commission of India. The North-East district of the city maintained its lead with a remarkable 52.73% turnout, overshadowing other districts.

Conversely, the New Delhi district lagged with the lowest recorded turnout of 43.10%, slightly trailing the Central district's 43.45%. Turnout percentages across other districts varied, with the South West at 48.32%, East at 47.09%, and North at 46.31%, among others, as reported at 3 pm.

In Uttar Pradesh's Milkipur constituency and Tamil Nadu's Erode (East), voter turnout stood at 57.13% and 53.63%, respectively, during the bypolls. The polling process began this morning at 7 am, continuing till 6 pm under tight security arrangements.

Meanwhile, the District Election Office in North Delhi dismissed allegations of voter coercion at the Sainik Vihar polling station after an inquiry contradicted claims made on social media. The inquiry, initiated after a complaint on February 5, verified voters casting their ballots independently, countering accusations of police misconduct.

Vote counting is scheduled for February 8, concluding the election process. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)