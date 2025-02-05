India Reevaluates Import Tariffs: Impact on Luxury Cars and Solar Cells

India is poised to reassess tariffs on over 30 items such as luxury cars and solar cells, a move that might result in augmented imports from the United States. This strategy is seen as a countermeasure to the tariff actions of U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a senior finance ministry official.

The Indian government has already enacted tariff reductions on multiple items, including high-end motorcycles, cars, and chemicals in the recent budget. Concurrently, it has introduced the Agriculture Infrastructure Development Cess (AIDC) on numerous goods. This alternative tariff is designed to strike a financial balance amidst the fluctuating global trade policies.

A cut in basic customs duties has led to a reduction in the peak import tariff from 150% to 70%, and the average tariff has decreased to below 11% from 13%. Meanwhile, the AIDC has been increased for a special list of 32 items. Luxury cars now carry a 40% surcharge with reduced basic duties, impacting sectors from transport vehicles to building materials and household items.

