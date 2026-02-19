Left Menu

Punjab's Major Drive: Taxation Department's Bold Move for GST Recovery

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced a rigorous effort to ensure tax compliance and a supportive business environment. The state attached 136 properties worth over Rs 91 crore to recover pre-GST arrears. An OTS policy offers traders a chance to settle dues but warns against tax evasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-02-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 19:04 IST
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab's Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema affirmed the government's commitment to fostering a supportive business environment while ensuring stringent tax compliance.

The Taxation Department has taken significant measures by attaching 136 properties valued at Rs 91.10 crore to recover outstanding pre-GST arrears. A One-Time Settlement (OTS) policy has been introduced to aid traders in clearing legacy dues.

Cheema highlighted that the OTS scheme is a crucial opportunity for amicable arrears resolution. However, authorities will not tolerate willful tax evasion, and auctions of attached properties will proceed if defaulters ignore the initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

