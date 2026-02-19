Punjab's Major Drive: Taxation Department's Bold Move for GST Recovery

Punjab's Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema affirmed the government's commitment to fostering a supportive business environment while ensuring stringent tax compliance.

The Taxation Department has taken significant measures by attaching 136 properties valued at Rs 91.10 crore to recover outstanding pre-GST arrears. A One-Time Settlement (OTS) policy has been introduced to aid traders in clearing legacy dues.

Cheema highlighted that the OTS scheme is a crucial opportunity for amicable arrears resolution. However, authorities will not tolerate willful tax evasion, and auctions of attached properties will proceed if defaulters ignore the initiative.

