Punjab's Major Drive: Taxation Department's Bold Move for GST Recovery
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced a rigorous effort to ensure tax compliance and a supportive business environment. The state attached 136 properties worth over Rs 91 crore to recover pre-GST arrears. An OTS policy offers traders a chance to settle dues but warns against tax evasion.
- Country:
- India
Punjab's Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema affirmed the government's commitment to fostering a supportive business environment while ensuring stringent tax compliance.
The Taxation Department has taken significant measures by attaching 136 properties valued at Rs 91.10 crore to recover outstanding pre-GST arrears. A One-Time Settlement (OTS) policy has been introduced to aid traders in clearing legacy dues.
Cheema highlighted that the OTS scheme is a crucial opportunity for amicable arrears resolution. However, authorities will not tolerate willful tax evasion, and auctions of attached properties will proceed if defaulters ignore the initiative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Police Intensifies Anti-Gangster and Anti-Drug Campaigns
Dramatic Escape: Arrest of Two Pakistani Nationals and Manhunt for Gangster Gugga
Gangster's Daring Escape Sparks Suspense in Jammu, Hunt Intensifies
Jammu & Kashmir's GST Surge: A Beacon of Economic Growth
Mumbai Court Orders Repatriation of Alleged Gangster Kumar Pillai