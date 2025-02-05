Left Menu

Fort William Redesignated as Vijay Durg, St George's Gate Now Shivaji Gate

Fort William in Kolkata, built by the British, now renamed as Vijay Durg. This renaming recognizes India's military heritage and is inspired by the historic naval base, Vijay Durg, used by Chhatrapati Shivaji. St George's Gate of the fort is also renamed Shivaji Gate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 17:58 IST
Representative Image of Vijay Diwas Celebration at Fort William in December 2024 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant rebranding of historical landmarks, Fort William, the headquarters of the Indian Army's Eastern Command, has been renamed to Vijay Durg, while its St George's Gate will now be called Shivaji Gate, officials announced on Wednesday.

This decision, finalized in December 2024 by defense authorities, aims to acknowledge India's robust military heritage. Originally built by the British in 1781 and named after King William III, the fort boasts six iconic gates including Chowringhee, Plassey, Calcutta, Water Gate, Treasury Gate, and St George's Gate.

The choice of Vijay Durg as the new name draws from the historic fort along Maharashtra's Sindhudurg coast that served as a strategic naval base during Chhatrapati Shivaji's era. The Indian army, which took over the fort after Independence, has since made extensive additions and renovations to the site, as noted on the government website dedicated to Indian Culture.

