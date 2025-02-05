Strategic Minerals: Ukraine's Untapped Potential Amidst Conflict

Ukraine's conflict has shifted focus to its abundant mineral resources, notably rare earth elements, crucial for industries such as defense and technology. These resources are essential for various high-tech applications yet remain largely unexploited due to the war and occupation issues.

President Donald Trump's recent remarks highlight the geopolitical interest in Ukraine's resources, suggesting deals for critical minerals amid military support. This aligns with Ukraine's strategic 'victory plan' seeking cooperation with international allies to exploit these valuable assets.

Despite the conflict, Ukraine's government is working on deals with Western countries to develop its mineral sector, estimated to have a $12-15 billion potential by 2033. However, challenges such as regulatory inefficiency and data access hinder immediate investment.

