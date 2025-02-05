Karnataka Pushes for NEP Reforms at Conclave

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has called on the Union government and the University Grants Commission (UGC) to retract the National Education Policy (NEP), citing numerous flaws. Speaking at a conclave with higher education ministers from various states, Shivakumar emphasized the need for amendments to the existing policy.

Highlighting Karnataka's prominence in the education sector, Shivakumar noted the state's allure for students from North India. He pointed to Karnataka's substantial number of medical and engineering colleges as evidence of its educational leadership, which rivals fellow Southern states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

Shivakumar argued for educational reforms to compete on an international level, urging collective action for NEP changes. He emphasized the importance of maintaining educational excellence and urged for structural adjustments at the university level, including the crucial appointment of vice-chancellors. Expressing gratitude to Higher Education Minister Dr. M. C. Sudhakar for organizing the conclave, he stressed the need for a united message to the Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)