Canada's Trade Surplus Reaches New Heights Amid Rising Energy Exports
Canada reported its first trade surplus in ten months with a boost in energy exports and crude oil prices. The trade surplus reached C$708 million in December, largely influenced by a weaker local currency. Exports to the U.S. increased, impacting the overall global trade balance.
Canada's trade horizon brightened significantly in December, marking its first trade surplus in ten months. As revealed by Statistics Canada on Wednesday, the surplus amounted to C$708 million, driven by a 4.9% surge in exports, particularly in energy products and crude oil.
Imports grew by 2.3% during the same period, a slower pace compared to November's 2.8% increase. Analysts had predicted a surplus of C$750 million. The trade relationship with the U.S. showed notable improvement with Canada's surplus expanding by 5% to C$11.3 billion, largely through increased energy exports.
The year-end statistics indicate that Canada's trade surplus with its largest partner, the U.S., stood at $102.3 billion in 2024. This comes amid a backdrop where the combined trade value with the U.S. exceeded C$1 trillion for the third consecutive year, accounting for a substantial proportion of Canadian GDP and employment.
