Left Menu

Canada's Trade Surplus Reaches New Heights Amid Rising Energy Exports

Canada reported its first trade surplus in ten months with a boost in energy exports and crude oil prices. The trade surplus reached C$708 million in December, largely influenced by a weaker local currency. Exports to the U.S. increased, impacting the overall global trade balance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 19:17 IST
Canada's Trade Surplus Reaches New Heights Amid Rising Energy Exports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canada's trade horizon brightened significantly in December, marking its first trade surplus in ten months. As revealed by Statistics Canada on Wednesday, the surplus amounted to C$708 million, driven by a 4.9% surge in exports, particularly in energy products and crude oil.

Imports grew by 2.3% during the same period, a slower pace compared to November's 2.8% increase. Analysts had predicted a surplus of C$750 million. The trade relationship with the U.S. showed notable improvement with Canada's surplus expanding by 5% to C$11.3 billion, largely through increased energy exports.

The year-end statistics indicate that Canada's trade surplus with its largest partner, the U.S., stood at $102.3 billion in 2024. This comes amid a backdrop where the combined trade value with the U.S. exceeded C$1 trillion for the third consecutive year, accounting for a substantial proportion of Canadian GDP and employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025